By-Election Of NA-75: ECP Orders For Re-polling On March 18

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:05 PM

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on March 18

Election Commission of Pakistan says number of incidents of violence have taken place and the voters have not been provided their right to vote.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday ordered for re-polling for by-election of NA-75.

The ECP declared complete election as null and void, saying that many incidents of fighting took place in the constituency.

"The by-election of NA-75 was not as transparent as it should have been," said the Chief Election Commissioner.

It said that the voters had not been provided their complete right to vote and election environment was spoiled.

The ECP decision came after both ruling the PTI and PML-N blamed each for stealing votes and committing rigging in the constituency.

The political analysts say that it is a major set back to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). They say that increasing infltion is the main root cause of PTI's failure in this election.

In reaction to the ECP decision, Shibli Faraz said that it all showed that the state institutions were free and that the ruling party did not interfere into the by-polls held in NA-75.

"We are waiting for final decision of the ECP and will make our further plane soon as we get the copy of the final decision.

However, he said the team of their legal experts would analyze the verdict and then would opt to the next possible options.

According to some reports, PTI was planing to challenge ECP decision before the court of competent jurisdiction.

The PML-N leaders, candidates and supporters all are excited over ECP decision, terming it failure of the ruling PTI.

On Feb 19, by-elections were held in NA-75 but 23 presiding officers went missinig on the night of polling day. Unfortuantley, a man was also shot dead on the election day and the voters just remained inside their homes because there was no election environment.

