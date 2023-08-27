By-election on 7 village council seats concluded in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The by-elections on eight local bodies' seats in the seven village councils of the district were concluded peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to District Election Commissioner, the elections were conducted on four general, three youth and one woman councilor in seven village councils including Hissam, Mohallah Jogianwala, Saggu Janubi, Kachi Paind Khan, Gara Guldad, Kikri and Daraban.

All-out security measures for the safety of the voters were taken by the district administration.

The total number of registered voters in these village councils was 40550 and a total of 124 polling booths including 64 for male and 60 for female voters were established.