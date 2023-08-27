By-election on local bodies seats continues in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The by-elections on local bodies' seats in the seven village councils of the district were continued without any break from 8:00 a.m. and would continue up till 5:00 p.m.

According to District Election Commissioner, the elections were being conducted on four general, three youth and one woman councilor in eight village councils including Hissam, Mohallah Jogianwala, Saggu Janubi, Kachi Paind Khan, Gara Guldad, Kikri and Daraban.

All-out security measures for the safety of the voters have been taken by the district administration.

The total number of registered voters in these village councils was 40550. A total of 124 polling booths including 64 for male and 60 for female voters were established.

The low turn-out of the by-elections was expected as citizens came to the polling stations in small numbers.