By-election On NA-213 Umerkot To Held On April 17

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM

By-election on NA-213 Umerkot to held on April 17

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by election on National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot, became vacant due to death of MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur and the polling will be held on April 27, 2025.

According to separate notifications issued by the ECP, nomination papers will be issued on March 3 which would be filed by the contesting candidates from March 4 to 06, 2025.

The Names of candidates will be published on March 07, scrutiny of the papers would be completed by March 13, appeals against decisions of Returning officers will be filed till 17 March which would be decided till March 24.

The revised list of the candidates will be published in March 25 and last date for submitting withdrawals will be March 26 and the election symbols will be issued to the contesting candidates on March 27 and polling will be held on April 17, 2025.

In another notification, ECP also appointed Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveed Rehman Larik as District Returning officer of the constituency and the Assistant Commissioner Rajab Sathio has been nominated as Returning officer.

Mukhtiarkar Umerkot Azhar Ali Chachar, Assistant education Officer Umerkot Rano Mal and Taulka Education Officer (Male) Pithoro Fareed Ahmed were appointed as Assistant Returning officers of the NA-213.

