By-election On NA-213 Umerkot To Held On April 17
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by election on National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot, became vacant due to death of MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur and the polling will be held on April 27, 2025.
According to separate notifications issued by the ECP, nomination papers will be issued on March 3 which would be filed by the contesting candidates from March 4 to 06, 2025.
The Names of candidates will be published on March 07, scrutiny of the papers would be completed by March 13, appeals against decisions of Returning officers will be filed till 17 March which would be decided till March 24.
The revised list of the candidates will be published in March 25 and last date for submitting withdrawals will be March 26 and the election symbols will be issued to the contesting candidates on March 27 and polling will be held on April 17, 2025.
In another notification, ECP also appointed Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveed Rehman Larik as District Returning officer of the constituency and the Assistant Commissioner Rajab Sathio has been nominated as Returning officer.
Mukhtiarkar Umerkot Azhar Ali Chachar, Assistant education Officer Umerkot Rano Mal and Taulka Education Officer (Male) Pithoro Fareed Ahmed were appointed as Assistant Returning officers of the NA-213.
Recent Stories
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
By-election on NA-213 Umerkot to held on April 172 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to shift all 43 prisons to solar energy12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 52 kg drugs in 7 operations22 minutes ago
-
Strict price control measures enforced for Ramazan:22 minutes ago
-
KP govt makes substantial achievements in public service delivery last year32 minutes ago
-
PM pledges continued efforts to further improve Pakistan's macroeconomic indicators42 minutes ago
-
SK Hydro plants over 3,000 trees along the banks of Kunhar River42 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation52 minutes ago
-
Two-day orientation held to strengthen IPC practices in 21 KP hospitals52 minutes ago
-
KP CM orders spring afforestation drive to green urban areas1 hour ago
-
Two killed, three injured in trolley bike collision1 hour ago
-
Two food points fined over violation:1 hour ago