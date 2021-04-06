UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

By-election On NA-249 Karachi West On April 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Election Commission Sindh on Tuesday announced that by-election in NA-249 Karachi West would be held on April 29.

Spokesman Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said last date for filing appeals against the candidates was April 5.

After the scrutiny, list of candidates have already been displayed in the light of the decision of the Applet Tribunal on April 06, he said adding, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 07.

The final list of the candidates would be displayed with election symbols on April 08.

