By-election on two youth, four general seats continue without any break

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :By-election on two youth and four general seats is being continued without any break from 8:00 a.m. and would end at 5:00 p.m. as per schedule.

A total of 15 polling stations were established for 6 seats with 9 polling stations for men and 6 for women and a total of 17 candidates are competing for 6 seats.

There are 2 youth and 2 general seats in Tehsil Badhabar while 2 general seats in Peshawar City Tehsil. The total number of registered voters is 25457 with 14307 male voters while 11150 female voters. Looking after the security arrangements, a total of 12 polling stations are highly sensitive while 3 are declared sensitive.

Tehsil Badahbar, Gari Banat 4 contest between Muhammad Irfan of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muhammad Usman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Azad candidate Zeeshan.

Tehreek-e-Insaf's Amjad Khan and ANP's Muhammad Saqib are facing each other on the youth seat in Tehsil Badhabar Garhi Banat 1.

ANP's Asad Ahmed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Nizamullah and Tehreek-e-Insaf's Rafiullah face each other on the general seat in Tehsil Badhabar MasaZai.

Tehreek-e-Insaf's Niaz Mohammad and ANP's Niaz Mohammad face each other on the general seat in Tehsil Badhabar Garhi Fazal Khaliq while Tehreek-e-Insaf's Kashi-ur-Rehman, three independent candidates Muhammad Ismail, Shaheen Khan and Shakirullah are facing each other on the general seat in Naudia Bala 1 in Tehsil Peshawar City.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Inayatullah, Tehreek-e-Insaf's Khan Wali and independent candidate Salman Khan face to face at the general meeting in Regi Yousafzai Tehsil, Peshawar City.