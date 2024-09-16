By-election On Vacant Seats In Tank's Village Councils On Oct 20
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The by-election on vacant seats in various village councils and neighborhood councils in Tank district will be held on October 20.
According to Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank and Returning Officer for by-local government election Tank Jamshed Alam, the process for filing nomination papers for contesting the election will start from 16th September and continue till 19th September, excluding the holiday of Eid Milad-Un Nabi(Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).
On September 20 a list of the contesting candidates will be released while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out from September 21 to 24.
According to the schedule, on September 25 the list of approved nomination papers will be released while appeals against approval or rejection of the nomination papers would be entertained from September 26 to 28.
Decision on the appeals will be made on Oct 2 while the withdrawal date for nomination papers was fixed as October 3. On 4th October the final list of the contesting candidates will be released following which election symbols will be allotted.
The polling will be held on October 20 while till October 23 the Returning Officers will announce the final results.
