By-Election PP-209: PTI candidate Faisal Niazi wins in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate's Faisal Khan Niazi won bye elections from PP-209 by securing 71,156 votes.

According to unofficial results, PML N candidate Chaudhary Zia ur Rehman got 57,603 votes.

Rao Arif Ali, candidate of Tehreek Labaik Pakistan obtained 4,697 votes. In general elections 2018, Faisal Khan Niazi won the seat on the PML N ticket. He resigned and contested the election on the PTI ticket.