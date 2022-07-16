UrduPoint.com

By-Election PP-217: Tough Contest Likely Between Zain Qureshi (PTI), Salman Naeem (PML-N)

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 02:20 PM

By-Election PP-217: Tough contest likely between Zain Qureshi (PTI), Salman Naeem (PML-N)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 216,996 voters, including 115,158 males and 101,838 females, will cast votes in favour of different candidates in PP-217 (Multan) in by-elections on July 17 (Sunday).

Election Commission constituted 124 polling stations to facilitate the voters to exercise their right to vote in support of candidates of their choice.

However, tough competition is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Salman Naeem and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.

In general elections-2018, Salman Naeem, an independent candidate, had defeated PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi. Now, Salman Naeem is contesting the election on PML-N ticket. Majority of the constituency is comprised of urban area. However, some adjacent areas of the city are also part of the constituency.

