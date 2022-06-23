By-election related training held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commissioner Sargodha division Amir Javed organized a training session for officials who will train staffers performing duties in by-election PP-83 khushab.

According to the ECP sources, the session was organized under the Election Commission of Pakistan where the district returning officer Khushaab and the district election commissioner, Anwar Iqbal, impartedtraining to 13 master trainers who will give training to polling officers, including presiding officers,senior presiding officers and assistant presiding officers.