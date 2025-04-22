By-election Schedule Announced For PP-52
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:38 PM
Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Muhammad Iqbal, has issued the schedule for the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-52 (Sambrial) after taking oath
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Muhammad Iqbal, has issued the schedule for the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-52 (Sambrial) after taking oath.
The Returning Officer will receive nomination papers from candidates at his office from April 23 to 25. The list of candidates will be displayed on April 26.
The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place, and appeals against the Returning Officer's decision can be made until May 3. The Appellate Tribunal will be bound to decide all appeals by May 10. The final list of candidates will be displayed by May 11 and May 12 will be the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers, and election symbols will be allocated on May 13. Voting will take place on June 1.
The PP-52 seat fell vacant after the demise of Provincial Assembly Member Chaudhry Arshad Waraich.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23
6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
By-election schedule announced for PP-52
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address17 seconds ago
-
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 2322 seconds ago
-
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
By-election schedule announced for PP-525 minutes ago
-
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export5 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif14 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case14 minutes ago
-
Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community14 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer14 minutes ago
-
SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and Climate Awareness Walk8 minutes ago
-
Food security at risk: International experts urge action on soil degradation and climate challenges ..8 minutes ago