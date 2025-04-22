By-election schedule announced for PP-52

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Returning Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Muhammad Iqbal, has issued the schedule for the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-52 (Sambrial) after taking oath.

The Returning Officer will receive nomination papers from candidates at his office from April 23 to 25. The list of candidates will be displayed on April 26.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place, and appeals against the Returning Officer's decision can be made until May 3. The Appellate Tribunal will be bound to decide all appeals by May 10. The final list of candidates will be displayed by May 11 and May 12 will be the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers, and election symbols will be allocated on May 13. Voting will take place on June 1.

The PP-52 seat fell vacant after the demise of Provincial Assembly Member Chaudhry Arshad Waraich.