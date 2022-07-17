By-elections concludes peacefully : Atta Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that the by-elections concluded successfully in a transparent and peaceful manner.

In a statement issued here, he said not a single serious incident was took place in the province during the by-polls, however, one or two minor incidents of clash had been reported.

The minister said the campaign of de-weaponization carried out by the Punjab government wassuccessful as not a single built was fired during the election process. The situation wasthoroughly monitored and inspected by the authorities during the process, he added.