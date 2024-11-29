By-elections for Bazai’s vacant NA-262 on Jan 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The by-elections for the NA-262 Quetta-I seat, left vacant following the disqualification of Adil Khan Bazai, will be held on January 16.

According to the schedule announced by the ECP, a public notice will be issued on December 2, and nomination papers will be submitted to the returning officer between December 4 and 6.

The Names of nominated candidates will be published on December 7, and the deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers is set for December 12.

The deadline for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers is December 16, while election tribunals will decide on these appeals by December 21.

According to the schedule, the revised list of candidates will be published on December 22, with the final date for withdrawal of candidacy and publication of the updated list set for December 23. Election symbols will be allotted on December 24, and polling is scheduled for January 16, 2025.