By-elections For Bazai’s Vacant NA-262 On Jan 16
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The by-elections for the NA-262 Quetta-I seat, left vacant following the disqualification of Adil Khan Bazai, will be held on January 16.
According to the schedule announced by the ECP, a public notice will be issued on December 2, and nomination papers will be submitted to the returning officer between December 4 and 6.
The Names of nominated candidates will be published on December 7, and the deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers is set for December 12.
The deadline for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers is December 16, while election tribunals will decide on these appeals by December 21.
According to the schedule, the revised list of candidates will be published on December 22, with the final date for withdrawal of candidacy and publication of the updated list set for December 23. Election symbols will be allotted on December 24, and polling is scheduled for January 16, 2025.
Recent Stories
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother-in-law’s murderer arrested35 seconds ago
-
Mount Everest climber Asad Ali Memon inspires SAU students37 seconds ago
-
Lahore police arrest 9,345 suspects, seize huge quantity of drugs41 seconds ago
-
Inter-collegiate sports championship concludes11 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces new dates of postponed exams11 minutes ago
-
CM expresses solidarity with Palestinians21 minutes ago
-
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office32 minutes ago
-
SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan41 minutes ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested41 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab to help solve expats' problems41 minutes ago
-
Centralized services for overseas Pakistanis' top priority50 minutes ago
-
Preparations undergo to mark PPP's foundation day: Bachal Shah50 minutes ago