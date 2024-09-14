Open Menu

By-elections For Havalian Village Councils Scheduled For Oct 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

By-elections for Havalian village councils scheduled for Oct 20

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan Saturday has released the schedule for the upcoming by-elections in the village councils of Havalian. The by-elections are scheduled to take place on October 20. Malik Tufail, Superintendent of TMA Havalian, has been designated as the Returning Officer for these elections.

According to the announced timetable, candidates can obtain and submit their nomination papers from September 16 to September 19. A public notice regarding the elections will be issued on September 20.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will occur from September 21 to September 24.

The final list of candidates will be published on September 25. The period for filing appeals will be from September 26 to September 28. The candidates' list will be displayed from September 30 to October 2. Candidates will have the opportunity to withdraw their nomination papers on October 3. Election symbols will be allotted on October 4, with polling scheduled for October 20.

