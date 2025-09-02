By-elections for local government seats in KP scheduled for October 19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the third phase of local government by-elections for vacant seats in various categories of Neighborhood and Village Councils across different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on October 19.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Provincial Election Commission, the District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed for the purpose.

As per the schedule, Returning Officers will issue a public notice on September 8. Nomination papers can be submitted from September 10 to 12, while the list of candidates who submit their papers will be published on September 15.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from September 16 to 18.

The list of candidates whose nomination papers are accepted will be released on September 19.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection may be filed on September 20, 22, and 23, with decisions to be announced by September 26.

Candidates may withdraw their nomination papers until September 29. The final list of candidates along with the allocation of election symbols will be issued on September 30.

Polling will be conducted on October 19, and the final results will be declared on October 22.

In line with the ECP’s Code of Conduct, postings and transfers of government employees in the concerned districts have been banned.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National and Provincial Assemblies, Federal and Provincial Ministers, and other public office holders are barred from visiting these councils or announcing development projects until the elections are concluded.