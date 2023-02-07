By-elections for NA-158 to be held on March 19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :By-elections for NA 158 (Multan) will be held on March 19 as the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a complete schedule here.

According to the ECP notification, nomination papers of the candidates will be received from February 10-14, whereas the list of contestants will be displayed on February 15.

The documents of the candidates will be scrutinized on February 18, while nomination acceptance or rejection will be decided between February 22-27. The final list of the contestants will be displayed on February 28, it added.

However, the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 1. The candidates can receive forms from the office of Returning Officer at 4-Bukhari Street near Northern Bypass chowk.