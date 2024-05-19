By-Elections NA 148: Polling process continues peacefully

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Polling process for by-polls in NA-148 is in progress peacefully .

The polling commenced amid tight security arrangements at 8 a.m. and would continue until 5 p.m..

Supporters of different political parties, including the Pakistan People Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Jamat-e-Islami, and Tehreek-e-Labaik, are being seen visiting different camps organized near polling stations for the facilitation of the voters.

The citizens are also facing the brunt of severe weather, as over 40 degrees Celsius with scorching heat waves are being noticed. The workers of different political parties are also found serving chilled water and possible shelter under temporary shades to the voters.

However, a tough contest is likely between PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani and Sunni Ittehad Council's Taimur Malik Altaf Mahay. The national assembly seat became vacant after Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani assumed charge of the Senate.

In the general elections, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay by a narrow margin. However, once again, tough competition is being expected between Ali Qasim Gilani, the son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, and Malik Taimur Altaf Mahay. About 444,000 voters will cast their votes in the bye elections.

Out of 275 polling stations, 69 are termed sensitive polling stations.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at these polling stations.