By-elections of Hazara division to be held on May 30

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):The by-elections on the vacant seats of the Village Chairman in the Hazara division would be held on May 30.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the seats became vacant owing to the concerned village chairman's death or resignation.

According to the ECP schedule for Local Government (LG) by-polls on May 30, the bye-elections for the Village Chairmen would be held where members of the concerned Village Councils (VC) would exercise their right to vote.

Polling would start in each VC at 2:30 pm and would continue without any disruption till 5 pm, the elections would be held under an open division system.

In Abbottabad district, the elections would be held in VC Chamba of Tehsil Havelian, in district Haripur VC Mohri, VC Jabri of Tehsil Khanpur while in district Mansehra the elections for the chairman of VC Pehgal would be held.