By elections on two national, one provincial assembly constituencies on Oct 05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) By-elections on two National and one provincial assembly Constituencies which fell vacant following the disqualification of certain PTI backed legislators will be held on October 05, 2025, according to the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

The seats NA 143 Sahiwal,III, NA 185 DG Khan and PP 203 Sahiwal VI, have been fallen vacant due to disqualification of Rai Hassan Nawaz, Zartaj Gul, MNAs and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MPA.

According to schedule, Public notice will be issues on August 26.

Nomination papers will be received from August 28 to 30; the candidate list will be displayed on Aug 30; scrutiny and appeal hearings will conclude by September 03; and the last date for filing of appeals will be September 08; Last date for deciding appeals will be September 12; final list will be issued on September 13, with September 15 as the last date for withdrawal. Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates of September 16 and polling will be held on October 05.