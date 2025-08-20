Open Menu

By Elections On Two National, One Provincial Assembly Constituencies On Oct 05

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

By elections on two national, one provincial assembly constituencies on Oct 05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) By-elections on two National and one provincial assembly Constituencies which fell vacant following the disqualification of certain PTI backed legislators will be held on October 05, 2025, according to the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

The seats NA 143 Sahiwal,III, NA 185 DG Khan and PP 203 Sahiwal VI, have been fallen vacant due to disqualification of Rai Hassan Nawaz, Zartaj Gul, MNAs and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MPA.

According to schedule, Public notice will be issues on August 26.

Nomination papers will be received from August 28 to 30; the candidate list will be displayed on Aug 30; scrutiny and appeal hearings will conclude by September 03; and the last date for filing of appeals will be September 08; Last date for deciding appeals will be September 12; final list will be issued on September 13, with September 15 as the last date for withdrawal. Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates of September 16 and polling will be held on October 05.

Recent Stories

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

3 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

15 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

23 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

41 minutes ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

47 minutes ago
International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

1 hour ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

2 hours ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

3 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan