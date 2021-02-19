UrduPoint.com
By-elections: Polling Closes, Counting Starts In Four Constituencies

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

By-elections: Polling closes, counting starts in four constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The deployed staff have stopped the polling process on scheduled time for the by-elections in four Constituencies including two vacant seats of National Assembly (NA) and two seats of the provincial assemblies (PAs) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday.

The polling was started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was conducting by-elections on four vacant seats today which included NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-75 Sialkot-IV, PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III.

The seat of NA-75 Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot was vacated after the death of PML-N's MNA Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din in August 2020. Provincial Assembly seat PP-51 Wazirabad was vacated due to the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Shaukat Manzoor Cheema in June 2020 due to coronavirus.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of registered voters in the constituency NA-75 was 4,94300. As many as 360 polling stations were set up out of which 155 were declared sensitive and 25 were highly sensitive.

The deputy commissioner had earlier announced a holiday in connection with the by-election of NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska.

The ECP had established 102 polling stations in the constituency PK-63 to facilitate 141,934 voters including 79,063 men and 62,871 women. 52 polling stations were set up for men, 47 for women and three were combined polling stations. Out of the total, 39 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 35 as sensitive.

