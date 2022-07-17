By-Elections PP 217: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Polling process for by-elections began amid tight security arrangements in PP-217 (Multan), here on Sunday.

As many as 216,996 voters, including 115,158 males and 101,838 females, will cast votes in favour of different candidates in the constituency.

Election Commission constituted 124 polling station to facilitate the voters to exercise their right to vote in support of candidates of their choice. However, tough competition is expected between PML N candidate Salman Naeem and PTI Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi. In general elections-2018, Salman Naeem, an independent candidate, had defeated PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi.

Now, Salman Naeem is contesting the election on PML N ticket. Majority of the constituency is comprised of urban area. However, some adjacent areas of the city are also part of the constituency. Tight security arrangements have been made in the constituency in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Over 2700 law enforcers have been deputed in the constituency.

The weather condition is very pleasant as clouds are hovering over the city. The voters turn out is expected to remain high due to pleasant weather till filing of the report.