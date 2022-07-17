UrduPoint.com

By-Elections: Shah Mahmood Qureshi Expresses Satisfaction Over Smooth Polling Process In PP 217

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

By-Elections: Shah Mahmood Qureshi expresses satisfaction over smooth polling process in PP 217

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the polling process which was in progress peacefully in PP-217 here on Sunday.

While talking to media persons, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the polling process was heading forward smoothly.

Police is highly alert and he is satisfied with the polling process.

He maintained that voters were being observed in good number at PTI camps. Responding to a question will PTI accept the result, Qureshi remarked that it was too earlier to comment. However, so far, he is satisfied with polling process.

He added that people would come out of their home within next three to four hours and then he would be in position to comment in that regard.

To another question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi maintained that a dramatic change had occurred in the province as PML-N lost three votes, one due to disqualification of an MPA and resignation of other two MPAs. The both, PML-N and PTI have equal votes now.

According to my information, two or three MPAs of PML-N could resign within one to two days, said Qureshi.

Qureshi remarked, the party which will win bye-polls, would make government in the province.

