By-elections To Be Held In Sukkur District On September 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) District Election Commissioner Sukkur, Amin Bashir Qureshi, announced on Tuesday that by-elections will be held in Sukkur district on Wednesday, September 24. The elections will take place in two Union Councils: UC No. 8 Adam Shah (TMC-1 Maki Shah) in Sukkur City tehsil and UC No. 26 Kotri in Rohri Taluka.

In UC 8 Adam Shah, voters will elect a General Ward-II member, with two candidates contesting: Abdul Razzaq and Nazir Ahmed. In UC 26 Kotri, three candidates - Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Sobail, and Muhammad Mithal - are vying for the position of Vice Chairman.

A total of 13,793 voters are registered for the by-elections, comprising 7,435 men and 6,358 women. To facilitate the voting process, 11 polling stations have been set up, including 3 for men, 3 for women, and 5 joint stations. Additionally, 96 polling staff members have been appointed, and all necessary arrangements have been completed.

In accordance with the Chief Secretary Sindh's notification, the Sukkur district administration declared a public holiday on September 24, 2025, in the areas of Sukkur City and Rohri taulka.

