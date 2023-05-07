By-elections underway in 24 districts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The by-elections were underway in 24 districts including Karachi of the Sindh province here on Sunday.

The by-elections process started on time, which will continue until 5pm without any break.

According to a Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s spokesperson, the commission received complaints from a few polling stations, which were resolved.