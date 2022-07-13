UrduPoint.com

By-poll Contestants To Observe Code Of Conduct

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

By-poll contestants to observe code of conduct

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner and District Returning Officer for by-election in PP-83 Amir Javed has given special directives to all the contestants to follow the election rules and regulations.

While talking to APP, he said that strict action will be taken against the candidates if found guilty of violating the code of conduct.

The Regional election commissioner also said that all possible and necessary arrangements were being finalized to ensure peaceful electioneering in Khushaab district.

He directed the administration to make foolproof security arrangements at all the polling stations.

He said he directed the administration to make proper security arrangements at the government buildings to be used for polling stations.

"Polling stations have been divided in three categories and CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive polling stations".

Amir Javed advised the candidates through video link to remain peaceful on election day and carry out their political responsibilities .

He said that monitoring teams would be active in the field and send reports on hourly bases to prevent any violation of election rules or conduct .

Related Topics

Election All Government PP-83

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.