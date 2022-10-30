By-poll process in District Kurram NA-45 continue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The polling process is underway in District Kurram NA 45 by-election, wherein 119 out of 143 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 21 as sensitive.

Disrict Polling Officer told media men here on Sunday that the polling had started at 8 a.m.

and in that connection, 2,100 people were deployed in the polling stations and the area.

He disclosed that there were a total of 198,618 registered voters in NA-45, out of which 111,349 were male, whereas 87,269 were female voters. The main contest in NA-45 Kurram is between PTI's chief Imran Khan and PDM's joint candidate Jamil Chamkani.