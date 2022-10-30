UrduPoint.com

By-poll Process In District Kurram NA-45 Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 10:00 AM

By-poll process in District Kurram NA-45 continue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The polling process is underway in District Kurram NA 45 by-election, wherein 119 out of 143 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and 21 as sensitive.

Disrict Polling Officer told media men here on Sunday that the polling had started at 8 a.m.

and in that connection, 2,100 people were deployed in the polling stations and the area.

He disclosed that there were a total of 198,618 registered voters in NA-45, out of which 111,349 were male, whereas 87,269 were female voters. The main contest in NA-45 Kurram is between PTI's chief Imran Khan and PDM's joint candidate Jamil Chamkani.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Male Sunday Media NA-45

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

10 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.