UrduPoint.com

By-poll Results Proved Impartiality: Saad Rafique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 02:40 AM

By-poll results proved impartiality: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that the result of Punjab by-polls proved that state institutions and the government did not commit any rigging.

He was addressing a press conference along with other PML-N leaders here. He said that many difficulties came in our political life. He said our struggle will continue in future as well.

"Today we can also level allegations of rigging like Imran Khan but we will not do so," he added.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it was important to understand that our contest was with rising oil prices and inflation adding that but the coalition government decidedto save the country by increasing petroleum prices and entering into agreements instead of fleeing.

He said that PML-N government made difficult decisions to save the country from bankruptcy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Oil Sunday Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

5 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

17 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

1 day ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.