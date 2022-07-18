By-poll results proved impartiality: Saad Rafique

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that the result of Punjab by-polls proved that state institutions and the government did not commit any rigging.

He was addressing a press conference along with other PML-N leaders here. He said that many difficulties came in our political life. He said our struggle will continue in future as well.

"Today we can also level allegations of rigging like Imran Khan but we will not do so," he added.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it was important to understand that our contest was with rising oil prices and inflation adding that but the coalition government decidedto save the country by increasing petroleum prices and entering into agreements instead of fleeing.

He said that PML-N government made difficult decisions to save the country from bankruptcy.