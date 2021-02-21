UrduPoint.com
By-polls For NA-221 Seat Starts In Tharparkar

By-polls for NA-221 seat starts in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Polling for by-election in constituency NA-221 started on Sunday amid strict security . Voters were exercising their right of vote at polling stations set for by-polls. Contesting candidates are also trying to bring their voters to the polls.

Meanwhile security arrangements have also been tightened as the polling process continues.

GDA MPA Abdul Razzaq Rahmon also casted his vote. This is of its kind first time in Tharparkar's history that the MPA casted his vote while standing in long queue. Meanwhile some Miscreants set fire to a polling station in Kesar, burning some ballot boxes, ballot papers and other belongings. Police arrested four suspects in connection with disruption in the polling process.

