By-Polls: Imran Khan Wins NA-108 Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

By-Polls: Imran Khan wins NA-108 seat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has won the seat of National Assembly's constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) by defeating his rivals with a margin of 24,757 votes during by-election held here on Sunday.

According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, Imran Khan got 99,841 votes whereas his opponent Abid Sher Ali bagged 75,266 votes while Arsalan Arshad (independent) got 23 votes, Khurram Shehzad (Pakistan Nazriyati Party) 394 votes, Rizwan Mehmood (independent) 83 votes, Sohail Kashif (Awami Justice Party Pakistan) 51 votes, Shahbaz Ali Gulzar (independent) 673 votes, Abdul Hafeez (independent) 1,408 votes, Farrukh Habib (independent) 645 votes, Liaqat Ali (independent) 97 votes, Muhammad Siddique (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) 3,088 votes and Malik Muhammad Ali Tahir (independent) secured 766 votes.

There were total 505,186 voters including 271,039 males and 234,147 females in this constituency, said RO. Thus turnout remained at 36.49 per cent.

