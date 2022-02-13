By-Polls in 13 districts of KP begins, says PEC Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :By-elections in 13 districts of the province started from 8.00 am in the morning and would continue till 5.00 pm afternoon, spokesman of the Provincial Election Commissioner said here Sunday.

He said Police, Pakistan Army and FC troops have been deployed for ensuring foolproof security. The security personnel including Police, Pakistan Army and FC troops have been deployed to provide security so that the voters could exercise their right of vote without any fear, the spokesman said.

Besides the overall security arrangement, security high alert at sensitive, most sensitive polling stations as by-elections in Peshawar continue in six Union Councils.

In the by-elections, 710,472 voters are being exercise their franchise in 97 village, neighborhood councils. A total of 237 polling stations and 739 polling booth have set up for the elections.

For making arrangements at different polling booths, the educational institutions were closed from Saturday, last, for by-elections. It is worth mentioning here that the elections to these Union Councils were postponed due to riots, quarrels or deaths. The second round of local elections will be held on March 31, 2022.