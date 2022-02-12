UrduPoint.com

By-Polls In 13 Districts Of KP On Feb 13

By-elections will be held in 13 districts of KP on Feb 13

By-elections will be held in 13 districts of the province on Sunday, February 13, 2022 with Police, Pakistan Army and FC troops will also be on duty for ensuring foolproof security, said a release of the Provincial Election Commission here on Saturday

The security personnel including Police, Pakistan Army and FC troops have been deployed to provide security so that the voters could exercise their right of vote without any fear, the release said.

Besides the overall security arrangement, security high alert at sensitive, most sensitive polling stations as Peshawar will hold by-elections on six Union Councils.

In the by-elections, 710,472 voters will exercise their franchise and the by-elections will be held in 97 village, neighborhood councils.

It said that 237 polling stations have been set up for the elections and a total of 739 polling booths have been set up in 237 polling stations.

For making arrangements at different polling booths, the educational institutions were closed from Saturday for by-elections. It is worth mentioning here that the elections to these Union Councils were postponed due to riots, quarrels or deaths. The second round of local elections will be held on March 31, 2022.

