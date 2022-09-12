UrduPoint.com

By-polls In Four Constituencies To Be Held On Oct 9: ECP

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

By-polls in four constituencies to be held on Oct 9: ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The by- elections in one national and three provincial assembly Constituencies would be held on October 9, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to conduct bye elections in NA 157 Multan IV, PP 139 Sheikhupura, PP 241 Bahawalnagar V, and PP 209, Khanewal on October 9, 2022.

The meeting also expressed hoped that the services of law enforcement agencies including Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC would be available for smooth conduct of bye elections.

Regarding the suspension of ECP's de-notification of PTI members of the National Assembly by Islamabad High Court (IHC), the meeting was apprised that the IHC had clarified that the verdict regarding suspension of de notification would only apply on the petitioner, PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad.

The meeting directed ECP Secretary to get copies of IHC's verdict, and necessary clarification, so that the elections' date could be decided in these nine constituencies.

The next meeting of ECP would be held on September 14 in this regard.

The commission directed provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan to submit a report regarding Local Government elections in some of the remaining districts within a one week.

