UrduPoint.com

By-polls In Punjab: CEC Appeals Voters To Actively Participate In Election Process

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 10:10 AM

By-polls in Punjab: CEC appeals voters to actively participate in election process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Sunday appealed to the voters to keenly participate in the election process and cast their vote for their favorite candidates in by-elections of the Punjab Assembly, being held today(Sunday) in 20 Constituencies.

In a message, he said that with the active participation of voters, the democracy will further flourish and the country will get stability and more strength.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the rule of law and peace during the election process without any discrimination.

He also directed the District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and District Monitoring Officers to take notice of violations of law and any untoward incident and use their powers discreetly. He also asked them to direct the law enforcement agencies wherever required while immediately sending the matter to the ECP where the commission has authority.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Sunday Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

1 hour ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

9 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.