By-polls in Punjab: CEC directs authorities to ensure peace in voting process

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has issued clear instructions to the chief secretary and Inspector General Police Punjab to maintain law and order and avoid taking any action against the common man during the voting process in by-elections.

Reacting to the statement of central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar, the spokesperson of ECP said that the CEC has already issued such directions and made it clear that ECP will take action against any such step.

He said that the CEC also directed the chief secretary and IG Punjab to make all necessary arrangements for ensuring transparency in the by-elections.

He said that there was a clear message for CEC to law enforcement agencies to ensure stopping any violation of law and to maintain peace while taking action against violators without any discrimination.