By-polls in Punjab: ECP central control room receives 18 complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The central control cell established at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday received 18 complaint reports by 4:00 pm.

According to the ECP spokesperson, all complaints were addressed immediately, which mostly were related to the conflict between voters.

He said that mainly the polling process remained satisfactory and in peaceful manner in all 20 Constituencies.