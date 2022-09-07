By-polls in three Karachi constituencies to be held on September 25

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the by-polls in three Karachi constituencies would be held on September 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the by-polls in three Karachi Constituencies would be held on September 25.

He was informed about this decision in a press conference here on Wednesday.

The by-elections would be held on the seats that had fallen vacant after the resignations' letters of former three PTI MNAs accepted by the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Three Karachi constituencies include NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The provincial election commissioner said the commission was fully prepared to hold by-elections in three Karachi's NA constituencies.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the three constituencies was being completed, he said, adding the commission needed 10,000 staffers to conduct the polls and were in contact with district administration to finalize the entire process.

"The 75 percent of the polling stations in the three constituencies are highly sensitive and 10 policemen will be deployed on each of these stations," he informed.

We have also sought deployment of army and Rangers during the polls, he mentioned.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be contesting on all National Assembly seats including three in Karachi, the commissioner added.

He said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had also announced its candidates for by-elections in two Karachi constituencies NA-237 and NA-246, telling that the PPP had fielded Abdul Hakeem Baloch for the seat of NA-237 Malir and Sardar Nabil Ahmad Gabol for NA-246 Lyari.