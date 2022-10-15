By-polls: LEAs to exercise powers of magistrate to ensure fair elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a notification giving first class magisterial powers to authorised officers of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) aiming to ensure conducting of the elections in free,fair and impartial atmosphere.

The by elections in eight Constituencies of National and three of Punjab assembly would be held on Sunday.

The ECP has already deployed army, rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) in the constituencies from Saturday to Monday where by-elections are going to be held.

The Election Commission said that the concerned security in-charge magistrate can use the authority of magistrate, if the presiding officer does not take action against any anomaly.