By-polls Of NA-249: ECP Accepts Plea Miftah Ismail For Vote Counts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:07 PM

By-polls of NA-249: ECP accepts plea Miftah Ismail for vote counts

Miftah Mismail had pleaded the ECP for vote counts, saying that he lost election by only 683 votes and results of more than 30 polling stations were pending.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th 2021) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted the plea of PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail for vote recount in NA-249 by-poll.

The ECP had earlier reserved its verdict on plea of Miftah Ismail regarding vote recount in the NA-249 by-poll.

Miftah Ismail had written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, pleading him for a vote recount in NA-249 after he lost by only 683 votes.

PPP candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhel won the seat in said seat.

The PML-N had asked the ECP to conduct a forensic audit of the votes in the NA-249 constituency.

He had submitted that presiding officers from 34 polling stations did not WhatsApp the results.

Ismail had said that the party “did not receive results from more than 30 polling stations”.

He had also said that many Form 45s were not signed and that the counting of votes on the Form 45 given to the party is different from the forms issued by the returning officer (RO), which were not provided to them.

After hearing initial arguments, the ECP accepted plea of Miftah Ismail for vote count in NA-249.

