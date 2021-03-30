By-polls on PS-70 Badin on May 20

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chauhan has said that the by-elections on the seat that had left vacant due to death of Member Sindh Assembly Bashir Ahmed "PS-70 Badin" would be held on May 20.

Chauhan said that Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Ali Asghar Siyal has been appointed as District Returning Officer for the bye-elections, said a spokesperson on Monday.

District Election Commissioner Badin Azhar Hussain Tanwari is appointed as Returning Officer while District education Officer (Elementary / Secondary and Higher Secondary Badin) Mumtaz Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Badin Muhammad Younis Rind have been appointed as Assistant Returning Officers.

Nomination papers will be issued and received from April 1 to 5.

The Names of the candidates who have submitted nomination papers would be displayed on April 6 and the scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on April 12.

The last date for submission of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officer about accepting of rejecting nomination papers was April 16.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was April 22 while the provisional list carrying names of the candidates would be displayed on April 23.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 24 and the election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on April 25.