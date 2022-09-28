UrduPoint.com

By-polls On Two NA Seats In Karachi On Oct 16: ECP Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

By-polls on two NA seats in Karachi on Oct 16: ECP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commission Sindh's spokesperson Ali Asgher Saiyyal on Wednesday denying the speculations about the postponement of elections for the next few months in Sindh, said that the by-polls on NA-237 Malir-II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, will be held on October 16, as per schedule given by the Commission.

He said that the by-polls in Karachi division will take place on October 23, as per schedule while as the situation improves the local body polls would also be held in Hyderabad in the light of directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

