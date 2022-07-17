UrduPoint.com

By-polls : Secretary ECP Visits Various Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

By-polls : Secretary ECP visits various polling stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed Khan visited various polling stations of PP-158, PP-167 and PP-168, here on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Election Commission sources here, the secretary inquired about arrangements from polling staff and polling agents during his visit to various polling stations and ordered to redress complaints.

The secretary also reviewed arrangements made for casting votes of aged and pregnant women on priority basis during his visit to women polling stations.

He also visited a control room situated at Home Ecnomics College, Gulberg, and appreciated security staff for being active.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul also accompanied the secretary during the visit.

The secretary has set up his camp office at the Provincial Election Commission office whichwill be functional till Monday.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Gulberg Women Sunday From PP-158 PP-167 PP-168

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

13 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.