By-polls : Secretary ECP visits various polling stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed Khan visited various polling stations of PP-158, PP-167 and PP-168, here on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Election Commission sources here, the secretary inquired about arrangements from polling staff and polling agents during his visit to various polling stations and ordered to redress complaints.

The secretary also reviewed arrangements made for casting votes of aged and pregnant women on priority basis during his visit to women polling stations.

He also visited a control room situated at Home Ecnomics College, Gulberg, and appreciated security staff for being active.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul also accompanied the secretary during the visit.

The secretary has set up his camp office at the Provincial Election Commission office whichwill be functional till Monday.