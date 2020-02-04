By putting eight million Kashmiris under a relentless lockdown by 900,000 Indian forces is nothing but genocide: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said by putting eight million Kashmiris under a relentless lockdown by 900,000 Indian forces was nothing but genocide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said by putting eight million Kashmiris under a relentless lockdown by 900,000 Indian forces was nothing but genocide.

A history of the state-sponsored terrorism, he added, had been created in IOJ&K, which had never been witnessed by the human race in the past.

The minister said in the last seven decades, the Kashmiris were subjected to the worst kind of inhuman torture and aggression.

Most recently, with the use of pellet guns, more than 31,000 Kashmiris had been targeted while about 41,000 were detained, he added.

The seminar was attended by ministers, advisors, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, parliamentarians, ambassadors, Kashmiri leaders and by a large number of people.

Gandapur said the prime minister had offered a peace gesture to India after assuming his office, but that offer was mistaken as a weakness of Pakistan. The desire for peace should not be misconstrued as Pakistan's weakness as the whole nation and its armed forces were ready to defend the motherland against any aggression, he added.

The prime minister, in his speech at the UN, had exposed agenda of the Modi government, he added.

The minister called upon the world to act and play its role as the situation in India could lead to a disaster affecting the whole region.

He said spy Jhadv's case was a clear proof of Indian sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Different countries of the region had also been victim of Indian sponsored terrorism, he added.

Citing the controversial Indian Citizenship Act, the minister said the butcher of Gujrat was now turning into the butcher of all minorities.

He appealed to the international community to express their solidarity with the Kashmiri people on humanitarian basis. "How much the world wants to test their patience," he added.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, in his address, said the people of IOJ&K had been suffering from a virtual hell as the Indian forces had unleashed acts of barbarism to break their will for self-determination.

He said by revoking the special status of the occupied valley with illegal and unilateral steps, India wanted to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

The Indian government, however, had miscalculated its move leading to international uproar as even the French parliament discussed the issue for the first time, he added.

Fakhar Imam said now, the whole India had been in turmoil and noted that Modi led trio in the government posed threat to Pakistan.

He said Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had already made it clear to all parties that any partition plan without Kashmir would be incomplete.

He said the UN Security Council had also discussed the Kashmir issue after a lapse of about 50 years. It was ripe time for the UN and the global community to immediately intervene and ensure the Kashmiris their right to self- determination as promised to them, he added.

He also gave a historic overview of the dispute leading to the recent Indian actions of revoking the special constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir.

ISS Director General, former ambassador, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said the main purpose of organizing the seminar was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri bracing the worst inhuman atrocities.

He said after August 5 last year, the international media raised its voice against India's unilateral and illegal steps.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Convenor Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also highlighted the plight of Kashmiris in IOJ&K.

He said with observance of solidarity day on February 5, they would give a clear and loud message to the world that the Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

On 14th August every year, the Kashmiris regularly hoisted Pakistan's national flag and observed 15th August as a black day, which was a referendum against the Indian occupation, he added.