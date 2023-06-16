BYA delegation visits Jinnah House to express solidarity with Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Balochistan Youth Association (BYA), which visited the Jinnah House Lahore on Friday to express solidarity with the Armed Forces, condemned the May 9th incidents.

The BYA delegation members, in a joint statement, said, "We are representing the entire Balochistan in the wake of the May 9 tragedy. We have come to the Jinnah House to express solidarity with our Pakistani brothers and the Army." They expressed their resentment on the vandalism and violence on May 9 and expressed their heartfelt grief over the destruction and damage caused to the house of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Those who vandalized and misbehaved on May 9 should receive the same punishments as terrorists because the conspiracy and sabotage to weaken military institutions is anti-patriotism and sedition," they added.

"Desecrating the mosque and the National Flag at the Jinnah House is tantamount to promoting the enemy's objectives, rather becoming its tool," the BYA delegation maintained.

They demanded that those who had vandalized the memorials of martyrs and tried to tarnish the country's image internationally, did not deserve any leniency and sympathy. The government should take practical steps to prevent such incidents in the future by giving severe punishments to the culprits, they added.

The delegation members further said, "We, on behalf of the youth of the entire Balochistan, assure that we firmly stand with the Army and Pakistan, and strongly reject such tragedies and demand strict action against the accused under the Army Act."