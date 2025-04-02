BYC Spreading Propaganda Against Security Forces: DIG Quetta
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aitzaz Goraya on Wednesday said that the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) was spreading propaganda against security forces after the recent train attack and subsequent counter-operation.
He was addressing a press conference flanked by Balochistan Govt's Spokesperson Shahid Rind and Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad.
The DIG said that following a train attack, an operation was executed, resulting in the killing of militants, five bodies were brought to Civil Hospital, where BYC members demanded custody, claiming to be the legal heirs.
During the protest, hospital morgue was allegedly vandalized.
He said that protest reignited after two bodies were taken away, followed by the arrival of another.
He alleged that BYC members forcibly removed the bodies from the hospital after assaulting the staff.
DIG Goraya also claimed that the BYC members damaged the public property during the protest, adding that while protests are the right but blocking roads is unlawful.
He said that arrests were made, adding that protesters had also destroyed fiber optics and police installations.
He claimed that police vehicles were set ablaze during the BYC protest and warned that attempts were being made to disrupt peace and development of Balochistan.
Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad said that protest is the right of citizens but protests must follow legal protocols and should not disrupt the peace.
He said that protesters had damaged public and government property in form of demonstrations which is condemnable act saying that it was responsibility of the government to protect public lives and their property in the area.
Balochistan Government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the provincial government is determined to improve law and order situation, adding that violations of the law would not be tolerated.
He said that the administration has the authority to designate protest venues, while peaceful demonstrations remain a constitutional right.
He said that no one would be allowed to destabilize peace in the province as it is the responsibility of the government to maintain the peace in the region.
