Byco Petroleum Rescues 23 Stranded Fishermen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Byco Petroleum rescues 23 stranded fishermen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited rescued twenty three fishermen near Cape Mount Karachi after their boat developed ; leaving them at the mercy of the ocean waves.

Maritime Security Agency received distress calls from the stranded vessel, Al-Rizwana at around 10:20 A.M. Due to the critical nature of the emergency in terms of time and distance, Maritime Information and Coordination Centre contacted Byco's SPM Control Centre which has active security deployment in the area of Balochistan coastline. Byco immediately dispatched its three crafts towards the provided coordinates which included a Pilot boat, OSR Vessel WSS-II and Tug SAL, said Byco release here on Thursday.

All 23 fishermen aboard Al-Rizwana were rescued. Since the boat had lost all power, there was an imminent danger of the boat crashing against the rocky coast. Byco's team acted swiftly and towed the boat back to safe waters. The boat was kept in the area and handed over to the MSA for onward towing till Karachi Harbour. MSA appreciated the prompt action by Byco as it helped in saving lives of 23 people.

