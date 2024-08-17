BYD Launches Electric And Hybrid Vehicles In Pakistan With SIFC's Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) BYD, a leading Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer on Saturday showcased its range of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
According to ptv news, the BYD's formal entry is being launched in partnership with Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited.
The collaboration between BYD and the SIFC, which was first announced in March 2024, is part of a broader strategy to enhance Pakistan's automotive sector with cutting-edge technology.
The initiative is aligned with the SIFC's core priority of reducing environmental pollution and advancing sustainable development in Pakistan.
BYD, which became the world’s leading NEV seller in 2023, is expected to play a pivotal role in this green transformation of the nation's automotive landscape.
The initiative represents a significant step forward in introducing eco-friendly automotive technology to the Pakistani market.
This will mark the beginning of BYD's operations in the country, bringing a diverse selection of NEVs to Pakistani consumers.
