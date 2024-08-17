Open Menu

BYD Launches Electric And Hybrid Vehicles In Pakistan With SIFC's Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

BYD launches electric and hybrid vehicles in Pakistan with SIFC's support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) BYD, a leading Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer on Saturday showcased its range of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in Pakistan in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to ptv news, the BYD's formal entry is being launched in partnership with Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited.

The collaboration between BYD and the SIFC, which was first announced in March 2024, is part of a broader strategy to enhance Pakistan's automotive sector with cutting-edge technology.

The initiative is aligned with the SIFC's core priority of reducing environmental pollution and advancing sustainable development in Pakistan.

BYD, which became the world’s leading NEV seller in 2023, is expected to play a pivotal role in this green transformation of the nation's automotive landscape.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in introducing eco-friendly automotive technology to the Pakistani market.

This will mark the beginning of BYD's operations in the country, bringing a diverse selection of NEVs to Pakistani consumers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology China Company Vehicles Vehicle March Market Hub Power Company Limited PTV

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan