Bye-election: CEC Directs To Ensure Transparency In Tharparkar Poll

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Sunday directed the officials concerned to take strict action in case of violation of code of conduct in bye-election of NA-221 Tharparkar-I.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he also directed the Provincial Election Commissioner, Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General Police Sindh and local administration to ensure holding of election in free, fair and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, the polling process has started for the by-election in constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I on Sunday.

According to ECP, a control room has been established at ECP Secretariat, Islamabad, under the supervision of Additional Director General (Elections-II) to receive polling day complaints.

Further ECP staff has been assigned for control room to perform duties round the clock included M. Abdul Wadood, DD (Confidential), Ghulam Murtaza, AD (Confidential), Muhammad Iftikhar, Sub-Assistant and Ghulam Hassan, Naib Quasid (Elec-I) will remain on duty from 8:00am to 6:00pm at room No. 201, New Block on telephone number 9218527 and fax number 9204404.

Similarly, Syed Amjad Hussain Shah, AD (Estt-II), Muhammad Ali, Senior Assistant (Elec-I), Babar Ali, Junior Assistant (Elec-II) and Sadam Hussain, Naib Quasid (Elec-II) will remain on duty from 6:00 PM till receiving preliminary result at room No. 201, New Block on telephone number 9218527 and fax number 9204404.

