UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bye-election On Senate Vacant Seat To Be Held On Sept 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:39 PM

Bye-election on Senate vacant seat to be held on Sept 12

The polling of bye-election on Senate seat which was vacant due to death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on September 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The polling of bye-election on Senate seat which was vacant due to death of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo will be held on September 12.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan had been nominated as Returning Officer (RO).

Candidates had already submitted their nomination papers with Returning Officer (RO) as per schedule on August 27 and August 28.

The ECP had fixed the date of August 31 for scrutiny of papers while September 4 will be the last date for disposing of appeals against decisions of RO regarding scrutiny.

The final list of candidates will be issued on September 5 while candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by September 6.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan August September Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Curtains come down on fifth edition of Dubai Canva ..

11 minutes ago

New phase of Indian repatriation from Gulf and oth ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Envoy calls on Interior Minister, discuss CO ..

2 minutes ago

1st installment of collected GIDC to be recovered ..

2 minutes ago

Govt trying to ensure provision of quality healthc ..

2 minutes ago

Religious Ministry receives complaints of 160 blas ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.