Bye-election To Vacant Seat Of UC, Kattan Jagran In AJK's Neelam Valley Distt To Be Held On Dec, 16
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Dec, 2024) The bye election to a vacant seat of Union Council (UC) ,Kattan Jagran, Tehsil Authamqam of Neelam valley district will be held on December 16, AJK Election Commission (EC) has announced.
According to the schedule announced by the EC, nomination papers could be submitted to the Returning Officer till 02:00 PM on 9th December.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 10th December.
The eligible candidates' list would be published on December,10 .
The date of filing appeal against rejection of nomination papers to Appellate Tribunal is 11th December 2024.
The hearing of appeals and their decisions date is December,12 and last date for withdrawal from the election as a candidate is 13th December at 12:00 noon.
The final list of participating candidates in the election would be published on December,13 and the polling would be held on December, 16 (Tuesday) from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the official announcement said.
The seat has reportedly fallen vacant due to resignation of the member of the concerned constituency of the UC.
