Bye Elections In NA 157: Gilani Cancels Big Public Meeting, Announces Help Towards Flood Victims

Published August 28, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that it was time to extend maximum relief towards flood victims instead of playing politics.

In a statement here, Gilani remarked that Pakistan People Party would not hold a big public meeting in connection with the bye elections in NA 157.

"Instead of a public meeting, we will extend help toward flood victims", said Gilani. Flood played havoc in the country. He also announced the cancellation of a big public meeting.

Gilani also urged countrymen to come forward, extend donations to provide maximum relief to the masses.

